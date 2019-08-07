Big read: A Bundy jobs committee divides our pollies

A Queensland Govt plan to set up a regional jobs committee has provoked a strong political reaction in Bundaberg.

THE BUNDABERG council is looking forward to seeing details of a potential regional jobs committee, announced by the state government on Monday.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett doesn't believe another committee is the way forward and state Member for Bundaberg David Batt believes the announcement from the Queensland government lacks substantial detail.

Earlier this week the state government unveiled a plan to establish regional jobs committees across the state as part of its Skills for Queensland plan.

"Small business will have a stronger voice informing government investment in workforce training and skills development,” said Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman.

The Skills for Queensland plan also includes a $32 million fund towards free apprenticeships and traineeships for critical areas.

"I think it's terrific the State Government is actively addressing high rates of youth unemployment in the Wide Bay region,” said Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

"Any program which supports young people getting into work has my full support.”

The jobs committees are to bring together local industry groups, training providers, councils and employers to help plan local training.

Mr Bennett isn't convinced this is the right way forward for the region when there is already a need for a Wide Bay Regional Plan.

"Again and again, I've asked the Palaszczuk Government to provide a time frame for a Wide Bay Burnett Regional Plan and again and again they have deflected and avoided an answer,” Mr Bennett said.

"Yes, our region is crying out for jobs, development and government commitment and all we're seeing are empty promises and more delays.”

Mr Bennett does not believe this is a Labor government that will create jobs.

"The number of TAFE students in Queensland has slumped by more than 45,000 since 2013,” Mr Bennett said.

"Investing in apprenticeships and trades is something the LNP wholly supports.

"But without (loosening) the noose on Queensland businesses and the retail sector, are there going to be businesses to employ trained apprentices at the end?”

Mr Batt said Bundaberg desperately needed a voice in skills and workforce development.

"In response to yet another anti-job and anti-region budget, the LNP announced our plan to establish an Industry Skills Council, so it's positive to see Labor now committing to these regional jobs committees,” Mr Batt said.

Mr Batt described the announcement from the state government as "just another one of Labor's policies on the run, with no confirmation of where the committees will be established”.

Cr Dempsey said the Bundaberg Council already worked closely with schools and training providers, something which sounds similar to the plan the state government has for the regional jobs committees.

"As an organisation we have recruited 20 new trainees and two apprentices in the past 12 months across several of our departments,” Cr Dempsey said.

"As one of the region's largest employers we are 'walking the talk'.”

Minister Fentiman said regional jobs committees were still yet to be finalised but would be announced in the coming months.

"Our largest challenge will not be creating jobs, but ensuring we have a local workforce ready and trained with the skills to attract and fill those jobs,” Ms Fentiman said.

"By working in partnership with local businesses, training organisations and all levels of government we can plan for the future and ensure we have the right training and the right skills for jobs in the region.”

President of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, Yale Morgan, said the Chamber would be supportive of the initiative to implement jobs committees.

"It has merit,” Mr Morgan said.

"I would think the Chamber would want to be involved as a representative for business and employers.”

He said a collaborative approach between government, council, educators and business would present a "significant opportunity”.

Assistant Vice-Chancellor at CQU Bundaberg Luke Sinclair believed a regional jobs committee would be a step forward.

Mr Sinclair believed a jobs committee would be beneficial for the community.