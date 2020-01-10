Menu
Julia Engl from Italy enjoys the windy weather on the Strand. Picture: Evan Morgan
Weather

Big rain, storm system brewing in Coral Sea

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
10th Jan 2020 8:16 AM
THE wait for rain might soon be over.

Forecasters say a trough lingering near PNG could move into the Coral Sea by next week, and eventually bring significant rain to the North Queensland region including Townsville.

The news comes as the Northern Territory braces for what could be a possible category 2 cyclone, with a low that made landfall yesterday expected to move back out into the Timor Sea and intensify.

 

Looking ahead a bit we do have the chance of a tropical low for the Coral Sea in a few weeks. It's more likely to roll...

Posted by Wally's Weather on Thursday, 9 January 2020

 

"There's a monsoon trough dragging out to PNG, and that should move into the Coral Sea," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said.

"It could move into North Queensland and bring some significant rainfall because of that moisture which will move into the area.

"Hopefully we will see that happening by the middle of next week."

Townsville only received the slightest rainfall over the past 48 hours, with Woolshed recording 1.6mm, although regions further north including the Cassowary Coast have received more than 100mm.

The news of a significant rain event will be music to ears of local residents, especially those living in inland areas.

 

cyclone heavy rainfall north queensland rain weather

