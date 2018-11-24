Big plans for new AFL club in first year

Moore Park State School student Mikki Noblett gets tackled. The new club is expected to help girls like her play the game.

Moore Park State School student Mikki Noblett gets tackled. The new club is expected to help girls like her play the game. Mike Knott BUN230512AFL1

AUSSIE RULES: If Moore Park Beach Football Club's Paul Timms has his way there will be double trouble for opposition next year.

The club on Thursday got the tick of approval to join AFL Wide Bay next year as a fully fledged junior club in the competition.

AFL Queensland said during the announcement that the new club would field an under-8 and under-10 team in the competition to play Brothers Bulldogs and The Waves.

But Timms has revealed to the NewsMail they are more ambitious than that in year one.

"Dependent on numbers, we want to field two teams in under-10 and under-8,” he said.

"We already have three under-8 players signed and six for under-10.”

Timms expects that number to increase as the club finds its feet towards next year.

He also revealed the club had eight people put their hand up to form a steering committee with most of them already coming with an Aussie Rules background.

The next step will involve getting a mascot and logo for the club but he said the foundation players will get a say in the process.

"That will be the fun stuff,” he said.

"It will all come out of the process for forming a club.”

Timms said he was open to an under-12 team playing but admitted the club was more than likely to put those players at that age group, that were interested in playing, into the two Bundaberg clubs currently playing.

The club is expected to hold a sign-on for more players in U10 and U8 in the next few weeks.