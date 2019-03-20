Big plan sees Bundy dentist on the move

TEMPORARY PREMISES: Orange Moose Dentals Hanno and Joanne Venter inside their pop-up premises in Takalvan Street which will be their place of business while the new building in Targo St is being constructed.

TEMPORARY PREMISES: Orange Moose Dentals Hanno and Joanne Venter inside their pop-up premises in Takalvan Street which will be their place of business while the new building in Targo St is being constructed. Mike Knott BUN190319ORA3

TO SAY the last few months have been busy for Orange Moose Dental's Hanno and Joanne Venter is an understatement.

The planning that's gone into ensuing next month's move from their practice's current Bourbong St premise to its under-construction Takalvan St pop-up-practice, to its soon-to-get-underway, purpose built facility on Targo St, has had to be nothing short of precision.

The planning is all part of the couple's dream to own their own, Scandinavian style, unique, architecturally designed building, where they can continue to offer their customers the personalised service they have become accustomed to over the past seven years.

For director and principle dentist Hanno, the project is the chance to create his vision.

"When we started the business we were weren't in the position to build our own facility,” he said.

"We've now reached a point where we feel we've outgrown the (Bourbong St) spot and we would love own our own building, and to build it the way we want, look the way we want it to look, so hence the Scandinavian building that we're going to do in Targo St.”

But before they can get start work on the new site, and with the lease set to expire for the Bourbong St premise, construction is now under way to set up an interim location for about four months, and limit the disruption to clients.

"It will be two facilities (we build) in six months,” practice manager Joanne laughed, clear the magnitude of the mammoth task isn't lost on the couple.

"We've got beautiful clientele in Bundaberg, they're like family to us.

"It was an easy decision for us to build here and stay here and we wanted to build our own place.”

Just exactly what the building will look like is being kept under wraps, however the couple is excited to deliver a unique facility, designed locally by architect Tomas O'Malley.

"We've got a few little special surprises happening in the design,” Joanne said.

"It will be a landmark for Bundaberg.”

Orange Moose Dental finishes up at Bourbong St at the end of this week before opening the temporarily location at 3/25 Takalvan St from April 3.

They expect work to begin at 96 Targo St next week and to be ready to open in July.