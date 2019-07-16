Big opportunity: Bargara business complex up for sale

FORE SALE: Bargara Beach Plaza in See St is for sale, with interest coming from across the country.

FANCY being the landlord for an MP, the council, a yoga studio, restaurants and more? Here's your chance.

The See St single-level retail complex, Bargara Beach Plaza, has hit the market via expressions of interest.

There's been keen interest in the 3,048sq m property according to Colliers International selling agent Nick Dowling, who said the property was being marketed nationally.

"So far there's been good interest from across the country,” he said.

"A few reps from Sydney have shown an interest in it, so it will come down to whether they see the value there.”

Mr Dowling said the complex failed to sell three to four years ago but since then, from an investor's point of view, the tenant list had increased and strengthened.

The centre is home to a number of tenants including Chinese Bargara Asian Cuisine, restaurant Casablanca on See, Bundaberg Regional Council's new Bargara office, a Salvation Army op-shop, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett's office, a yoga studio and cosmetic surgeon

In total there's 12 tenants and according to the marketing material would generate an estimated net income of $290,000 per annum.

Expressions of interest close on Thursday, August 8 at 4pm.

For further details or to arrange an inspection call Nick Dowling from Colliers International on 0419 726 705 or Tony Nioa from PRD Commercial Wide Bay on 0418 741 544.