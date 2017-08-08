'Big man' throws punches over family feud

NO CONVICTION RECORDED: A man has been fined $400.

A COURT was told Gary Gilliland punched a man seated in a parked car over East after a family feud.

Gilliland, 57, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of assault on April 19.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Gilliland had walked up to an open window of the car and punched the man on the left side of his chin with his right fist.

The victim had tried to block the assault with his arm, which Gilliland punched then three times.

Lawyer Mat Maloy said Gilliland was on a disability support pension because of a back injury and the incident was the result of tension in the family.

"He says it was more of a slap,” Mr Maloy said.

"He accepts the facts,” he said.

"My client is a big man.

Gilliland was fined $400; a conviction was not recorded.