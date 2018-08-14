Menu
Big lotto win for Charleville mates

Jorja McDonnell
14th Aug 2018 10:25 AM | Updated: 2:05 PM

THREE workmates who bought a lotto ticket on a whim at Charleville Newsagency have become the lucky winners of the division one prize.

The trio, who held one of the nine winning entries across the country from the August 4 draw, is taking home a grand total of $444,985.88.

They had been playing their numbers for a month, and according to the syndicate leader, it was a spur-of-the-moment decision over drinks at the pub which led the friends to try their luck.

"I'm still gobsmacked," she said when speaking with a Golden Casket official.

"We were just having a drink after work at the pub and talking about numbers.

"We thought they sounded like Lotto numbers so we decided to play them for a month.

"I can't even believe we won... it took the store about 30 minutes to convince me I did win it, but I won't believe it until the money is there."

Charleville Newsagency owner Jenny Hallam said she was happy the winners were found.

"It's been very exciting.

"We've haven't had a division one win for a few years so it's great to have a one again."

The next big prize is Thursday's Powerball, with a record $100 million jackpot.

