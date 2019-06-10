Menu
COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail
Crime

Big list: Today's Bundaberg court list

10th Jun 2019 7:42 AM
EVERY day a number of people appear in the Bundaberg court, on a range of charges.

Here is a list of everyone listed to appear in front of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

 

  • Bradley Amadeus Bessant Probert

 

  • Patricia Evelyn Brown

 

  • Jason Mark Butlin

 

  • Trent John Bye

 

  • Boris Richard Chatfield

 

  • Abby Melissa Commandeur

 

  • Pauline Natasha Crompton

 

  • Amy Teresa Dale

 

  • Andrew Peter De Jager

 

  • David John Egan

 

  • Kellie Anne Ely

 

  • Dale Matthew Graham

 

  • Michael James Hetherton

 

  • Bruce Raymond Hines

 

  • Carl Andrew James

 

  • Fiona Louise King

 

  • Terence Desmond Lee

 

  • Melissa Jane Lucas

 

  • James George Lyne

 

  • Troy Phillip Mc Geary

 

  • Anthony Allan Mcrae

 

  • Lawrence Cameron Mitchell

 

  • Joshua Mark Monaghan

 

  • Michael John Myers

 

  • Shane Bradley Peel

 

  • Kahlym John Phillips

 

  • Rebecca Leigh Radel

 

  • David Andrew Redshaw

 

  • Frances Irene Rewald

 

  • Vanessa Gayle Sainsbury

 

  • Kirra-Lee Desley Ethel Schodel

 

  • Waylon Joseph Shrimp

 

  • Julieann Maree Skewes

 

  • Sasha Leigh Smith

 

  • Steven Brent Smith

 

  • Serenna Kate Spain

 

  • Nathan Vladimir Stogneff

 

  • Wade Robert Sullivan

 

  • Cheynne Troy Svensen

 

  • Mitchell James Thacker

 

  • Desmond John Tindel

 

  • Nathan Ian Vanbrugh
