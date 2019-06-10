Big list: Today's Bundaberg court list
EVERY day a number of people appear in the Bundaberg court, on a range of charges.
Here is a list of everyone listed to appear in front of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
- Bradley Amadeus Bessant Probert
- Patricia Evelyn Brown
- Jason Mark Butlin
- Trent John Bye
- Boris Richard Chatfield
- Abby Melissa Commandeur
- Pauline Natasha Crompton
- Amy Teresa Dale
- Andrew Peter De Jager
- David John Egan
- Kellie Anne Ely
- Dale Matthew Graham
- Michael James Hetherton
- Bruce Raymond Hines
- Carl Andrew James
- Fiona Louise King
- Terence Desmond Lee
- Melissa Jane Lucas
- James George Lyne
- Troy Phillip Mc Geary
- Anthony Allan Mcrae
- Lawrence Cameron Mitchell
- Joshua Mark Monaghan
- Michael John Myers
- Shane Bradley Peel
- Kahlym John Phillips
- Rebecca Leigh Radel
- David Andrew Redshaw
- Frances Irene Rewald
- Vanessa Gayle Sainsbury
- Kirra-Lee Desley Ethel Schodel
- Waylon Joseph Shrimp
- Julieann Maree Skewes
- Sasha Leigh Smith
- Steven Brent Smith
- Serenna Kate Spain
- Nathan Vladimir Stogneff
- Wade Robert Sullivan
- Cheynne Troy Svensen
- Mitchell James Thacker
- Desmond John Tindel
- Nathan Ian Vanbrugh