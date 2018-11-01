Big hit arrives for Hockey champ Rebecca Greiner

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Rebecca Greiner on the hockey field.

HOCKEY: Having been just announced as finishing as equal top scorer at the Australian Hockey League, Rebecca Greiner's week has been topped off with a Hockeyroo selection.

Hockey Australia today announced the 18-member Hockeyroos team which will compete at the upcoming 2018 FIH Champions Trophy in China.

Bundaberg forward Greiner, 19, comes into the team after finishing as equal top scorer at the Australian Hockey League, which finished on Sunday.

She was previously called up for the Japan Four Nations but had to withdraw due to injury.

Greiner said when she received the news she was very excited and despite that initial selection for Four Nations she said she "didn't really expect it”.

"A massive thank you (to) Craig Martin. He was my coach in Bundy growing up, and my family,” she said.

Greiner said getting to the elite level she's at, couldn't be done on her own.

Having played hockey since she was about eight, Greiner said there were many aspect which she loved about the sport - from the fact that it's a team sport to the speed and skill associated with the game.

Greiner said win or lose, having a team be with you after a carnival was something special.

In the competition, third-ranked Australia will come up against hosts China (ranked 11th), defending champions Argentina (fourth), Olympic champions Great Britain (ranked second), world number one Netherlands and the invited Japan (14th).

The Champions Trophy, which will be the last-ever edition of the event which has run since 1978 before next year's introduction of the new FIH Pro League, runs from 17-25 November in Changzhou, China.

Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: "We want to win but we've also got an eye on the Tokyo Olympics and developing our athlete cohort.

"We want to identify the right athletes who'll help us prepare for 2020, so we've taken the opportunity to expose some new athletes to the international arena, but we still have some core athletes.

"Among the new additions are those who've had some good form in the AHL and those who we've been keeping an eye on for a fair period of time.

"... Rebecca has been developing nicely in her training environment in Queensland,” Gaudoin said.

"She played extremely well at the Under-21s and was the equal top scorer at the AHL. We're looking for that youth and enthusiasm to add to our group. She's fully deserved her position.”

Australia are six-time champions and five-time runners-up but haven't won the title since 2003.

"We're certainly looking at taking a team to China that can win the Champions Trophy,” Gaudoin said.

"But we are also looking to finalise our 2019 National Squads. We need to keep evolving and developing our athlete cohort.”

The Hockeyroos team is due to fly to China on Monday, November 12, ahead of their opening game against Argentina on November 17, from 6pm.