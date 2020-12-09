BIG HEARTS: Bundy digs deep despite year of challenges

Bundaberg has been named as Australia’s most generous town after residents have offered support to various campaigns, despite the tough circumstances everyone has faced this year.

Bundaberg has been named as Australia’s most generous town after residents have offered support to various campaigns, despite the tough circumstances everyone has faced this year.

BUNDABERG has been named the most generous town in a nationally recognised campaign and thanks to the region's contribution, the pockets of those in need are as full as the hearts of our local community.

Popular online fundraising platform GoFundMe has crowned Bundaberg as the most generous town in Australia, based on the number of donations per capita.

GoFundMe's regional manager Nicola Britton said she congratulates Bundaberg residents for having each other's backs, particularly during a year that saw tragic bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The most generous towns over the past two years have all been regional, which shows the power of close communities in times of need and it's the kind of circumstances we've seen this year that has led to record-breaking generosity across Australia, particularly in Bundaberg," Ms Britton said.

"When you look at the top GoFundMe pages in Bundaberg, a lot of them relate to unexpected tragedies and medical expenses for those really unforeseen circumstances where you wouldn't ever anticipate you'd have to deal with in your life."

The organisation's 2020 Year in Giving Report shows the number of Bundy donors doubled since last year's results, moving from fifth to first place.

And while Bundaberg residents deserve a pat on the back for digging deep, it's not just the local community that has stepped up to assist those in need, with a 30% increase occurring across Australia.

The top fundraising page in Bundaberg this year was for a mother-of-two boys who sustained a broken neck in a devastating car accident, leaving her unable to walk again, with limited mobility and ongoing medical costs.

"(Bundaberg) really rallied around Fiona, helping to set her up for long-term recovery and rehabilitation and by making sure her home was a comfortable place to manoeuvre around," Ms Britton said.

"The top three campaigns were all medical related and the fourth was after the Federal Backpackers fire in July, so when you think about the circumstances … you've survived the bushfires, your business is surviving through COVID-19 and then you suffer a tragic fire that actually ruins your business.

"I don't think anyone would ever expect that and that's where the community who live and breathe the businesses around them every day pay attention and step up to chip in."

Ms Britton said GoFundMe campaigns are a way of showing support for those who may need extra funds to get through particularly challenging times and cover unexpected costs including medical expenses.

She said in addition to the donations received, messages of support were equally reassuring and reminded recipients that they were not alone.

"I know from the trends we've seen this year, we've seen a very unique response (to COVID-19 and the bushfires) and we've seen people using GoFundMe in ways we never would have expected," Ms Britton said.

"Whether it's flying people home from overseas who were stranded here, helping neighbours to rebuild their fences or helping businesses who were hit with a double whammy during lockdown.

"These diverse cases demonstrate and really accurately reflects how society has been impacted by and responded to these events and I suspect we will see that continue for the next 12 months as the uncertainty remains for what lies ahead in the future."

Bundaberg's top fundraising campaigns this year includes:

• Help Fiona regain her independence - $27,000

• Olivia's Eczema journey - $24,000

• Big Al's fight - $21,000

• Federal Backpackers' fire relief - $16,000

For more information, visit gofundme.com