Logan- based Gun World Australia's new billboard at the northbound entrance to Gympie, the latest campaign move by a company whose ads have stirred controversy throughout the year. Scott Kovacevic
Offbeat

Big gun billboard welcomes highway traffic to Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
31st Dec 2018 12:56 PM | Updated: 3:16 PM

WELCOME to Gympie, land of green fields, waving trees, and... a giant shotgun?

Although the former are lauded as emblematic of the region's lifestyle, the latter is now part of the package thanks to a huge new Gun World Australia billboard at the city's entrance.

About 4m wide, 2m high and encouraging people to "start the year with a bang", the sign greets northbound travellers at the Six Mile Oval and sits right next to one welcoming people to Gympie.

A Gun World spokesman declined to comment on the sign.

Other billboards for the Logan-based shop have stirred controversy throughout the year.

 

Another controversial Gun World advertisement on a new digital billboard at Ipswich, which went up last year. David Nielsen

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart told ABC Radio earlier this month that that sign, which showed a gift-wrapped handgun along with the slogan "What's under your tree this year?", was "abhorrent" and he would like it to be removed.

"The message that sends to me and to most people in the community would be quite abhorrent and against everything that's really good about Australia."

His comments were criticised by Firearms United Australia on social media.

 

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart. Allan Reinikka ROK270417astewart

Another sign on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane advertising ammunition caught heat in February, and a Christmas-themed one at Ipswich last year also stoked outrage.

What do you think of the Gympie sign and its placement?

Do you think it risks giving travellers a bad impression about the region, or is it nothing more than fair advertising of a legal product?

