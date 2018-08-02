Menu
A fireball in the sky
'Big green fireball' lights up Queensland sky

Madura Mccormack
2nd Aug 2018 11:21 AM

A BIG green fireball that fell through the Queensland sky last night has been spotted from as far as Cairns, to Mackay and Rockhampton.

Community social media pages lit up with posts about the meteor about 7pm.

Jason Jaques, of Mareeba in Cairns, was on his way to pick up a pizza when a flash of light caught his eye.

"It was a green fireball, it was very bright and it caught the corner of my eye," he said.

Mr Jaques' dashcam footage of him driving out of his coffee plantation is the only video footage of the meteor that has emerged so far.

Rick Anderson posted on the Australian Meteor Reports Facebook page to say he was sitting on a balcony in Airlie Beach when he spotted it.

"[I was] over looking the whole of Airlie Beach out to the ocean at around 7pm when out of the sky over Cannonvale way came this big bright white and yellow ball with an amazing tail of blue green orange and white assumingly burning gases," he said.

"It flew horizontally across the bay so close I felt I could reach out and catch it heading towards Hamilton Island and seemed to burn out just before impact.

"Most amazing thing to witness."

