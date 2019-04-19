Big game for former Buccaneer

HALF CENTURY: Former Yamba player Jed Holloway will play his 50th game for the Waratahs tonight.

HALF CENTURY: Former Yamba player Jed Holloway will play his 50th game for the Waratahs tonight. Gregg Porteous

SUPER RUGBY: Former Yamba rugby star Jed Holloway will celebrate a milestone tonight when he packs down in the second row for the NSW Blues team to play the Rebels at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Holloway, who began his Waratahs career at No.8, will be playing his 50th game for the Blues when he returns to the sky blue jersey after time out with a rib injury.

Head Coach Daryl Gibson said both sides will come out firing with the NSW Waratahs coming off a bye and the Rebels coming into the match off a recent loss.

The Rebels are on top of the Australian conference ladder with the NSW Waratahs in second place.

Also returning for the NSW Waratahs is their captain Michael Hooper who will celebrate his 100th NSW Waratahs match.

Teams tonight will be playing for the Weary Dunlop Shield, named in honour of Sir Edward 'Weary' Dunlop, who represented Australia and Victoria in rugby union and served as a medical officer in World War II.

Tonight's game will also pay tribute to the current and former service men and women with a special ANZAC ceremony before the game.