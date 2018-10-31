Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRIGHT NIGHT: One of the vehicles in a two-car crash at Bargara tonight ended up on its roof.
FRIGHT NIGHT: One of the vehicles in a two-car crash at Bargara tonight ended up on its roof. Mike Knott
News

Big fright for trick-or-treaters in two-car collision

Jay Fielding
by
31st Oct 2018 9:00 PM

A GROUP of trick-or-treaters got a Halloween scare they weren't expecting - but thankfully escaped serious injury -  when two vehicles collided in Bargara tonight.

One of the vehicles, a white SUV, ended up on its roof.

"It proved to be a scary night for some of the people in the cars, as they were dressed up for Halloween, and also it didn't help that there were more cars on the road than usual," Bargara Fire Station captain Cain Josefski said.

Fire, ambulance and police crews were called to the collision at the intersection of Hughes and Wessels Rds, which about 8.30pm, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

She said crews had to free one person who was temporarily trapped following the crash.

Mr Josefski had a message for drivers who were passing crash scenes.

"If you're driving past an accident, please slow down - and no rubbernecking, as that can cause more damage."

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Queensland Police Service.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Be quick to buy Bundy's biggest canvas - the whale wall

    premium_icon Be quick to buy Bundy's biggest canvas - the whale wall

    News AN ICONIC Bundaberg retail and office building is on the market for the first time since 1990.

    REVEALED: Bundy houses for the sweetest Halloween treats

    REVEALED: Bundy houses for the sweetest Halloween treats

    Community Where to take your spawn for a trick or treat success

    Beachside resort hits market with five-star potential

    premium_icon Beachside resort hits market with five-star potential

    Property The resort offers frontage to Kellys Beach.

    The one man behind most of Bundy's iconic buildings

    premium_icon The one man behind most of Bundy's iconic buildings

    News Post office and water hour among his achievements

    Local Partners