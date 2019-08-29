Big freeze sweeps across Australia

Frosty nights are set in large parts of Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.

The mercury is set to plunge in Australia's southeast today as a cold front moves in and brings with it frosty conditions that could last through to the weekend.

At the same time, the country's west is bracing for a series of low pressure systems that will bring a vastly different scenario to yesterday's record-breaking scorcher.

Several weather systems on the west coast are forming and so too is a trough moving across Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, meaning both sides of Australia will see temperatures plunge.

The Bureau's temperature forecast map as the cold snap sets in by Friday morning.

Melbourne will see a chilly start to Thursday, with a low of 6C and a top of just 13C on the cards. It will be colder on Friday with a low of 3C and a top of 15C.

Sky New Weather predicts today and tomorrow could end up producing the Victorian capital's coldest days of the year.

There are frost warnings in place in Victoria's south, most of Tasmania and the eastern part of South Australia for Thursday and Friday.

In Tasmania today, a low of 3C and top of 14C is expected for much the state, while Adelaide can expect a frosty start of 3C and later to reach just 15C.

Thursday is likely to be a wet one for Sydney and much of the New South Wales coastline, and the stretch from Port Macquarie to Wollongong could see 25mm to 50mm of rain.

"That trough will move towards the NSW coast (today) and Friday, which is when we will see the heaviest rain. Gusty winds are also expected along the NSW coast," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jordan Notara told news.com.au.

"Some areas that haven't seen rainfall in a couple of months will finally get some wet weather."

Showers will linger along the coast through to Saturday.

Thursday will be a wet one for southeast Queensland and much of the New South Wales coast.

Temperatures are expected to drop over the coming days for Sydney, with the maximum temperatures hanging around 15C and 16C for today and Friday.

The trough is tipped to bring a few thunderstorms to parts of southern Queensland today also, with thunderstorm warnings for Brisbane and surrounds and a top of 24 degrees expected.

The warm temperature seen on Wednesday in Perth, which smashed the previous record for both winter and August when it hit 30 degrees, won't return.

Sky News Weather forecasts a run of "soggy" days for the west thanks to the first of four cold fronts coming through overnight.

Perth's winter record-breaking hot day on Wednesday won't last for Thursday, with cooler and soggy conditions.

They will bring rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms.

The temperature is forecast to reach a top of 22C in Perth today, before dropping down to 19C on Friday. The second cold front is predicted to hit on Saturday morning, with the next one coming through on Sunday.

The final front is expected to pass through on Tuesday next week, with a total of more than 50mm of rain expected to hit the area in the coming days.