Property owner slapped with three hefty fines

A MONTO man was fined a total of $1800 when he faced court on three charges this week.

Michael Andrew Johnston pleaded guilty to refusing a breath test, obstructing police and being a public nuisance when he appeared in the Biloela Magistrates Court this week.

Police Prosecutor Mark Platt said Monto police were called to a Landsborough St home because Johnston was banging on the front door, yelling out and beeping the horn out the front of his ex-partner's house who was away at the time.

"Mr Johnston left just prior to police's arrival but then returned later on and police noticed Mr Johnston had slurred speech and was behaving erratically," Mr Platt said.

Johnston refused to supply a breath sample and told police to "leave me alone or I won't be responsible".

The court heard Johnston made a run for it before police found him at the property's garage where the police officer pulled out his taser gun.

Johnston's defence lawyer R.C Parks requested that the court didn't disqualify Johnston's driver's licence.

"He lives and works 20km out of town and runs a property for income."

Rockhampton Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale handed down an $800 fine for refusing a breath test, $800 for obstructing police and $200 for public nuisance.

"I'm not going to disqualify you but the fines have to reflect the poor behaviour on that night," the magistrate said.

"And even though you haven't been in the court for criminal matters for a decade you've consistently had traffic offences, which is concerning."