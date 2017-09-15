Big feat for little fisherman reeling in a 25kg barra

BIG FISH: Chris Anderson said he was super proud of his six-year-old son Hayden who caught a whopper 25kg+ barramundi at Lake Monduran.

AT JUST six years old, "mad keen” fisherman Hayden Anderson has reeled in a whopper of a fish that most adult angling enthusiasts can only dream of.

The Greenbank local has been visiting Lake Monduran with his family and on Thursday, caught the biggest fish of the season - a whopping barramundi weighing in at more than 25kg.

Proud Dad Chris Anderson said the monumental catch happened aboard Guidelines Fishing Charters.

"It probably took Hayden a good five to 10 minutes to get the fish in the boat and I had to hold on to the back of his life jacket so he wouldn't take off,” he said.

"He pulled the barra in and we think it weighed more than 25kg, which is a top effort considering Hayden doesn't even weigh that much.”

The keen little fisherman said the monster 107cm catch and release barra put up a good fight.

"I was reeling it and it was so, so hard,” Hayden said.

"Then I let it run for a little bit and it kept on tugging but I got it in the boat.”

Manager of Lake Monduran Holiday Park and charter operator Rob Howell said Hayden's fish was the biggest catch of the season.

"He did a great job getting the 25kg-plus barra in the boat as it took some really big runs and jumped out of the water on several occasions,” he said.

"It's a great way to kick the season off, in fact it's up there with some of the biggest to be boated since the 2011 flood events.”

Mr Howell said Monduran barramundi grew fast and could reach legal size, 58cm, in one year.

"They put on a huge amount of weight in a short amount of time because they thrive in this lake's environment which is full of baitfish,” he said.

"Hayden's barra I estimate to be around five years old and there are two more generations out in the lake, which means there are 120cm barra out there.”