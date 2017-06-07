PHOTOS: Big crowd gathers for morning tea against cancer

TEA TIME: Brendon Searle, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Bernice Maidment and Brant Duff at Bundys Biggest Morning Tea at the Bundaberg QCWA Hall.

MORE than 90 people shared a cuppa today with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett to raise funds in the fight against cancer.

Mr Bennett, who hosted Bundy's Biggest Morning Tea with the QCWA Burnett Division, said the third annual event was a huge success after $1600 was raised to help Cancer Council Queensland continue their vital work.

The event featured home baked goods, tea, coffee, guest speakers, entertainment and raffles.

"It was a fantastic morning! It was great to see our local community unite for a cuppa to make a difference in the fight against cancer," Mr Bennett said.

"This is our small way of showing support to those affected by cancer and their families and make sure the Cancer Council Queensland can continue their vital work locally.

"Sadly, cancer touches the lives of many, including thousands of people in our region alone.

"We can all do our bit to support those who are facing their toughest battles yet."

All funds raised through the Biggest Morning Tea Australia's Biggest Morning Tea will help support more than 1630 people in the Wide Bay Burnett diagnosed with cancer each year.