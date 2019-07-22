Big countdown: New KFC store's opening date, time revealed

Bundy's new KFC store will be able to handle up to 75 per cent of trade from customers who don't want to leave their cars.

THE bucket is up, the landscaping has added the finishing touches and the registers are set to go into overdrive with KFC Bundaberg East store's opening now just days away.

Wednesday at 10am has been revealed as the opening day and time, with a portable electronic traffic sign out the front of the new store confirming the date.

Less than two weeks ago Dunemann Constructions foreman Greg Schnitzerling, who has 33 years experience building KFC stores, said he was confident the finishing touches meant the store would open its doors by the end of the month.

"It will be opened by the end of July and they've been training the staff for a quite some time now,” he said at the time.

The store has been built to specifically accommodate drive-through traffic, and Mr Schnitzerling said it would be able to handle up to 75 per cent of trade from customers who don't want to leave their cars.

The new store has two lanes in, and has been purpose-designed to accommodate 12 cars, while inside the restaurant has a modern design feel and will seat about 50 people at a time.

In addition, there will be 40 car parks available, which is significantly larger than other take-away restaurants in the area and the drive-through experience will feature three menu boards.