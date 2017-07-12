Big changes in education since city's first school opened

ENROLLED: North Bundaberg State School in 1900. The school's most famous ex-pupil is Bert Hinkler, one of Australia's most famous aviators of the post-World War One era is in the second front row.

IT MAY come as a shock to learn that one of Bundaberg's first students was just two years old.

The tiny tot, Kate Campbell, was the daughter of a hotel-keeper and just 25 months old on her first day of school.

Classmate William Coleman was older but, at a mere three years and three months of age, was young by modern standards.

While there are limited local records about name and date of the first school in Bundaberg, an article written in the NewsMail's 1967 Bundaberg Centenary Souvenir suggests that one of first substantial schools opened on February 26, 1875, with 53 students.

At the helm of the school was teacher Mr RD Hickman and by the end of March the enrolments increased to 102.

Bundaberg South State School opened its doors for the first time 125 years ago. The school was called South-East Bundaberg State School, before "East” was dropped from the name in 1894.

According to the Bundaberg Centenary Souvenir, education fees were "abolished” in the 1870s and parents saw this as free childcare for all children.

Due to an influx of small children, the Board of Education introduced a regulation that children under 5 would be excluded.

However, the article goes on to say Queensland education "was not really free” because residents of an area had to contribute one-fifth of the cost of establishing and building a school.

Later in Bundaberg's history, the State School for Boys and the State School for Girls and Infants were created in town while schools opened in the "canegrowing areas” like South Kolan, Kalkie, Burnett Heads and Woongarra.

The first high school to open was the Technical College in 1890.

Senior classes were far from today's mathematics, chemistry and physics.

The NewsMail's Bundaberg Centenary Souvenir from 1967.

Rather pupils studied drawing, languages, first aid, carpentry and dress-making.

Cookery was added to the syllabus in 1895 and mechanical drawing a year later.

Bright Bundaberg scholars whose parents sought a secondary education for them had to sit a Scholarship Examination, which entitled students to attend a grammar school.

The push for more high schools came from Mr WF Marshall after the First World War.

