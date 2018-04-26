Big changes at Bundy park to save historic tree

Quay Street resident Angela Lathouras near a significant fig tree in Alexandra Park that council is now looking to save.

A WEEPING fig in Alexandra Park identified as requiring removal will instead receive substantial pruning to prolong its life.

Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Cr Bill Trevor, responding to community concern, requested council's parks staff gain a second arborist's report in relation to the health of the tree.

In March, Quay St resident Angela Lathouras raised concerns after receiving a letter from the council about removing the tree.

Ms Lathouras said she had fond memories growing up around the trees in the the park and it would be a crying shame for them to needlessly go.

Council called in a second opinion.

Independent Arboricultural Services utilised sophisticated scanning equipment and undertook a sonic inspection of the fig tree.

"While the second opinion did confirm that some disease was present in the tree their recommendation was that a significant pruning program could extend the useful life of the tree,” said Cr Trevor.

"However, a further recommendation was that no play equipment should be located near or under the fig trees which were the subject of the inspection.

"Additionally, the arborist recommended the removal of a tree located towards the river which was identified as being storm damaged. Council will consider retaining the stump of this tree for habitat purposes if the tree is removed,” said Cr Trevor.

"With the relocation of the proposed new play equipment away from the fig tree area it is now likely a path and garden will be installed to make the area under the fig trees aesthetically pleasing.

"A new location is under consideration for the installation of the upgraded play equipment. Once identified and the new equipment included in a draft design, council will undertake further community consultation in relation to the placement of the play area.

"It will now be incumbent on council to maintain the diseased tree through regular care and inspections and this, coupled with additional costs of removing the play equipment and possibly introducing artificial shade, will add substantially to the overall project cost of $105,000."

Cr Trevor said council was not in the business of needlessly removing trees and instead was engaged in widespread tree planting and vegetation projects across the region.