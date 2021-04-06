Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New-car buyers are potentially leaving thousands of dollars in savings on the table because they don’t try this old-school trick.
New-car buyers are potentially leaving thousands of dollars in savings on the table because they don’t try this old-school trick.
Motoring

Big change to the way Aussies buy cars

by Dom Tripolone
6th Apr 2021 4:08 PM

The art of bargaining is a dying art in Australian car showrooms.

New research from comparison website Finder shows that the majority of Aussies would prefer not to haggle on the price of a new car.

Out of the more than 1000 Aussies surveyed only 46 per cent said they would haggle for a better price when buying a new car, while more than a quarter said the thought of haggling made them feel uncomfortable.

About the same number believed the car buying process would be easier if they didn't have to haggle at all.

Some car makers are attempting to tap into this trend by introducing no-haggle pricing.

Honda announced earlier this year that it would be adopting a new sales model that effectively cuts out the haggling with the car salesperson.

Honda will soon apply non-negotiable prices to its entire range.
Honda will soon apply non-negotiable prices to its entire range.

The brand will own all its stock and set a non-negotiable price.

Honda Australia director Stephen Collins told News Corp Australia earlier this year the new fixed-price model would appeal to buyers.

"That seamless, one-price-everywhere policy takes the haggle - and a lot of the aggro sometimes - out of the process," says Collins.

"We understand it's not for everyone but we think the vast majority of people will be open to it, of course on the proviso that we're still providing good value."

Mercedes-Benz is planning a similar move next year.

Bessie Hassan, money expert at Finder, says haggling over the price of a car can be a fast way to save money but it isn't for everyone.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to follow Honda’s lead in 2022.
Mercedes-Benz is expected to follow Honda’s lead in 2022.

"Some people visibly squirm at the mention of the word 'negotiate', but many enjoy the challenge of it," says Hassan.

"Experienced 'hagglers' will tell you it's amazing how fast the asking price can come crashing down."

The research shows there is no distinction between men and women when it comes to haggling; both sexes are just as willing to negotiate a better deal.

There was a big difference between age groups, though.

Baby Boomers are the most likely to haggle, with about two-thirds happy to negotiate. Millennials are the least likely to negotiate - only 26 per cent say they like haggling.

Hassan says there are now car buying services such as car brokers and apps that will locate the best offers at local dealerships and haggle on behalf of customers to help them save money on their new car purchase.

"These are the mortgage brokers of the motoring world - with customers not even having to visit a dealership to do a test-drive," she says.

Originally published as Big change to the way Aussies buy cars

business motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s plea for info after six men beat son on Bundy street

        Premium Content Mum’s plea for info after six men beat son on Bundy street

        News A Bundaberg mother is pleading for information after her 18-year-old son was attacked in the dark by a group of six men.

        Bundaberg locals to face court over shocking road rage video

        Premium Content Bundaberg locals to face court over shocking road rage video

        News Two Bundaberg locals have been charged after video footage showed them engaging in...

        Thousands of RBTs, many infringements issued at weekend

        Premium Content Thousands of RBTs, many infringements issued at weekend

        News From drink drivers five times over the limit to excessive speeding – this is what...

        NAMED: 10 drug dealers who faced Bundy court recently

        Premium Content NAMED: 10 drug dealers who faced Bundy court recently

        Crime From taking them on a night out to being discovered through police phone tapping...