EVEREST CHALLENGE: Bundy man's amazing challenge

AT IT AGAIN: Ricky Taylor will challenge himself in new ways in Nepal.

AT IT AGAIN: Ricky Taylor will challenge himself in new ways in Nepal. CONTRIBUTED

WHEN it comes to marathons, Bundaberg runner Ricky Taylor has done it all and now he is setting his sights on some brand new challenges.

Having ticked off the Big Red Run in 2014 - a 250km multi-day ultra marathon through the Simpson Desert - Mr Taylor was set on finding something bigger, but was stopped in his tracks when a 2015 soccer injury left him with a broken leg.

"I learnt a lot about my body though recovery," Mr Taylor said.

"Being grounded for that time taught me not to take anything for granted, and by having two working legs again, I wanted to make the most of it."

After conquering injury, Mr Taylor went on to complete the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast marathons in 2017 and in September of the same year finished his longest ever run in one go at the Blackall 100km event on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

In May, Mr Taylor will travel to Nepal to compete in the highest ultra marathon in the world, the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon.

Starting at Everest Base Camp, which has 50% of Bundaberg's oxygen content, Taylor will begin the event at 5400m above sea level and descend almost 2000m in the first 20km, finishing the 60km race at Namche Bazar.

"I was drawn to how extreme this event was, and I've always wanted to see Mount Everest, so being the highest event in the world, I wanted to do it," he said.

"It's been very difficult to train for altitude here in Bundaberg, so I've just been trying to get as fit and healthy as possible.

"Even in Australia, Mount Kosciuszko is about 2300m above sea level and the oxygen content is still in the low 90's, so to train properly you have to travel outside of Australia."

Mr Taylor has run the distance before, but these new elements will prove his biggest challenge.

"Not only will I be taking in less oxygen but I'll also be closer to the sun, as strange as that sounds, so I'll dehydrate quicker," he said.

"I've been running in the middle of the day to prepare for the water intake I'll need, and trying as best as I can to simulate stress on the body.

"With the down-hill running, extra UV and thin air, my body will be working harder to push around oxygen as well."

Mr Taylor will spend one month in Nepal before the race to acclimatise, build strong lungs, and prepare for the arduous task ahead.

"I love pushing limits and seeing how far I can push my body. You don't really know what you're capable of until you push it, and hopefully I can find a new challenge after this," he said.

"I've been into doing crazy things my whole life, and when I made the decision to compete in Nepal I was met with overwhelming support from my friends and family."

Mr Taylor will not only be running to push his body and mind, but to raise money for the Bravehearts charity that helps prevent child abuse and educates people on the importance of children's health and well-being.

"I have a strong belief that every child deserves the best opportunities in life and the environment they are brought up in plays a major part in that," Mr Taylor said.

"Not only will I be helping kids but it gives me another reason to train every day and finish the race."

To donate, go to

https://bit.ly/2G344NT