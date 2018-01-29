Big cats 'spotted' around Bundy

SIGHTINGS: Could big cats be hiding out in and around our forests?

REPORTS of a "big cat” seen in the Toolara Forest between Maryborough and Gympie had Bundaberg residents recounting their strange sightings.

Last week a woman was left shaken after a large, black, cat-like animal crossed her path while driving on a dirt track in the forest.

The animal, who she described as glossy, sleek and larger than a wolfhound, caught her attention at 1am when its green eyes gleamed in her car headlights.

Slowly walking across the road, it stopped to watch the woman before flicking its tail and disappearing into the grass.

The woman, who was reluctant to tell of her experience, reported it to the Australian Big Cat Research Group website.

"I am seriously freaked out right now, this is akin to alien abduction as far as I'm concerned,” the woman wrote.

"I wish I had taken a photo, I think I'm still in shock.”

"Amazing and terrifying at the same time.”

When the story was posted to the NewsMail Facebook page many from our region recalled their own cat sightings.

Chantelle Mitchell said she saw one three years ago.

"I saw a huge black cat drinking water out of the Yandaran creek, down to the left of the bridge as we drove over the bridge on Rosedale Rd,” Ms Mitchell said.

Lorraine Kirkwood agreed saying she saw one at South Kolan.

"Somebody else saw it the next day.

"There has been quite a few sightings, but you get so rubbished about it you don't bother telling anybody,” she said.

There have also been reports near Childers.

Michael Dobesch said many years ago he saw a black animal the size of a german shepherd that ran like a cat.