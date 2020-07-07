BIG BUSINESS: Whales make a splash as season starts

SHOW STOPPER: The Lady Musgrave Experience didn't disappoint on the first day of whale watching season.

SHOW STOPPER: The Lady Musgrave Experience didn't disappoint on the first day of whale watching season.

WHALE watching season is off to a good start in the region with the first groups of eager spectators treated to a close encounter of the cetacean kind at the weekend.

Sunday marked the first day of the season and with plenty of dolphins and whales putting on a show visitors were not disappointed.

SHOW STOPPERS: Humpback whales came close to the boat. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Visitors from Brisbane Jackie and Matt Thompson said the trip with Lady Musgrave Experience was like nothing they had witnessed before.

“I never anticipated that they would come up so close to the boat and it was just incredible to see them up-close in their natural element … it was truly a very memorable experience,” Ms Thompson said.

Curious and playful, multiple whales and dolphins swam around and below the boat, showing off with many breaches, sprays and tail fluke dives, much to the delight of the passengers on-board.

The humpback whales were curious and playful. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Lady Musgrave Experience spokesman Shane Emms said the boat was filled with both visitors from around Australia and locals, some of who had experienced the trip for the first time and others who had returned to see more.

Numerous whales came close to the boat. Picture: Rhylea Millar

“The feedback we have received has been amazing, from national travellers from WA who were with us for the first time and said they have done whale watching on a number of occasions and have absolutely never seen it as amazing as this, through to our annual guests who go out every trip and were just blown away by the start of the season,” Mr Emms said.

The crew from the Lady Musgrave Experience made their first whale watching voyage of the season at the weekend.

Mr Emms said the whale watching experience sees an increase in numbers by about 10% each year, making it one of Bundaberg’s tourism drivers.

LIKE FATHER: The Lady Musgrave Experience director Brett Lakey with his eight-year-old son and “second-in-charge” Oscar.

“We access the most vibrant whale activity because we tap into the ‘Whale Highway’ with a high number of juvenile whales who just love putting on a show,” he said.

“Last season we were the only whale watching operator in the whole of the Wide Bay region including Hervey Bay with a 100% strike rate on whale watching and we have zero doubt this will continue in 2020 with the amazing show we saw yesterday.

“Watching from the shore gives a small buzz, but it’s nothing like being in among the action out on the water – it is just something else.”

SHOW STOPPER: The Lady Musgrave Experience didn't disappoint on the first day of whale watching season. Picture: Adam Thompson

Whale watching departs from the Burnett Heads Port Marina and operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Lady Musgrave Experience have also introduced an exciting new reef and whale watching experience, allowing guests to enjoy a day out on the Great Barrier Reef and then a half day adventure seeing the whales.

For more information, visit ladymusgraveexperience.com.au