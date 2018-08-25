BIG business, industry and lobby groups have urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to bring stability to ­Australian politics after it had became an "international ­embarrassment".

The state's business and political elite generally welcomed Mr Morrison's rise to the top job, saying he knew Queensland, while also praising his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull.

A spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland said business had been "alarmed and frustrated" that internal party wars had been prioritised over providing tax and energy price relief.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Leader Josh Frydenberg during their first press conference in their new roles. Picture: AP/Andrew Taylor

Damaging politicking in Canberra over the past decade had turned Australia's political system into an "international embarrassment".

"Stability and certainty is the name of the game for Queensland businesses and CCIQ wants to see the national interest put before short term politics," he said.

Matt Bekier, chief executive of The Star Entertainment Group developing the $3 billion Queen's Wharf casino-resort precinct in Brisbane's CBD, said he hoped the new prime minister would adopt policies positive toward links with China. "We are highly leveraged to China and it is important that the policies are welcoming to China both from a tourism and investment point of view," Mr Bekier said.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said Mr Morrison knew what made regional Queensland tick and understood the state's most valuable industries such as resources.

"In recent times, we've seen him make several visits to some of our resources heartlands in central and north Queensland and we know he's a fan of the coal industry," Mr Mcfarlane said.

Property tycoon Kevin Seymour said Mr Morrison's time as treasurer meant he knew "exactly what needs to be done to stimulate the economy".

"He will provide exactly what the country wants and needs - strong leadership," Mr Seymour said.

But high-profile developer Don O'Rorke, who runs Consolidated Properties, said ego had destroyed the Coalition, which he believed now had "zero chance of being elected".

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said: "For business, we hope the new administration will, among other things, focus on navigating a way to broader tax reform, delivering affordable energy and addressing the gaps in our education and training system."

Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman said he hoped the change in leadership would lead to long-term certainty and stability in the retail sector.