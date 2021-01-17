BIG BUCKS: $200m available for tourism, community projects

Bundaberg projects focused on tourism recovery may benefit from the latest round of the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF). Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has called on the Bundaberg community and Hinkler electorate to apply for funding under round five of the grants program, with applications now open.

He said after facing challenges including drought and COVID-19 last year, the BBRF program is designed to help kickstart the new year by supporting community driven projects.

"This round of funding includes $100 million in dedicated funding for tourism-related infrastructure boosting our regional tourism recovery, while maintaining $100 million for broader community infrastructure and investment," Mr Pitt said.

"Hinkler plays an integral role in our nation's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and I encourage communities in our region to apply for both the community investments stream and the infrastructure projects stream to enhance our community facilities, create much-needed jobs and encourage community cohesion.

"Our region has already benefited from previous rounds of the BBRF with investments in projects such as the joint Royal Flying Doctor Service and LifeFlight aeromedical hub in Bundaberg, and supporting events like the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran National Titles and World Titles held in 2018 and the 2018 Primary Schools Cup in Bundaberg."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Australian Government is proud to support regional communities through the program, particularly areas which rely on domestic and international tourism.

"The first four rounds of the BBRF were highly competitive with more than 3200 applications received and 995 projects approved for funding, totalling just over $841.6 million.

"This is why I encourage all eligible applicants to apply for funding to ensure the lifeblood of this nation (and) our regions continue building strong communities for the future."

Anyone with questions surrounding eligibility requirements and delivery of the program can phone the AusIndustry Business Grants Hub on 13 28 46.

The Regional Development Australia committee for the Wide Bay Burnett is available to discuss applications and can be contacted by phoning 4124 2526 or emailing Scott Rowe at scott@rdawidebayburnett.org.au

Applications close on March 5 and can be submitted online at business.gov.au/bbrf