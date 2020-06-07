Big Brother scenes that shocked Australia

From murder confessions to that infamous 'turkey slap' – with Big Brother about to return to our screens, here are some of the wildest moments.

From murder confessions to that infamous 'turkey slap' – with Big Brother about to return to our screens, here are some of the wildest moments.

Nearly six years after its last season aired, Big Brother is about to return to our screens.

The show, which originally ran for 11 seasons and featured 211 housemates, has jumped ship from its previous home at Nine - along with host Sonia Kruger - to Channel 7 for a totally revamped series.

Among the major differences this year will be the fact that the show has already been filmed, meaning contestants have the power to vote each other out rather than the audience. However, the season is expected to end with a live finale, with fans voting for the winning housemate out of the final three.

Sonia Kruger is returning as host of Big Brother.

The iconic Big Brother compound within Dreamworld is now also a thing of the past, with the new series being shot in a warehouse studio in Manly on Sydney's northern beaches.

Yep, there are plenty of changes afoot - but if there's one traditional aspect we can still expect, it's a bit of scandal.

Here are some of the most controversial moments in the show's 11-season history:

1. THE 'TURKEY SLAP' INCIDENT

Michael "Ashley" Cox, 20, and Michael "John" Bric, 22, grabbed national headlines and even earned criticism from then-Prime Minister John Howard when they were kicked off the show in mid-2006.

Cox was accused of rubbing his crotch in housemate Camilla Severi's face while Bric held her down on July 1.

Bric and Cox were booted from the show following the ‘turkey slap’ incident.

The alleged incident was streamed live on the show's website but not broadcast on Network Ten.

2. MERLIN PROTESTING AUSTRALIA'S TREATMENT OF REFUGEES

Australia was left in shock in 2004 when fresh evictee Merlin Luck walked onstage for his exit interview with Gretel Killeen - holding up a sign saying 'Free The Refugees' with black tape over his mouth It was a curveball no one saw coming, and caused a major headache for the Big Brother host.

Merlin Luck with Killeen following his eviction from the house in 2004.



It only lasted a few minutes - as soon as it became clear he had no intention of speaking, he was whisked offstage (where he most likely copped a bit of a serve from producers.)

Also, if you're wondering what Merlin's up to now, you can read his 2016 interview with news.com.au.

3. BREE'S FALSE EVICTION

Heads must have rolled over this epic stuff-up. In 2004, a tallying error meant Bree Amer was kicked off the show prematurely.

Bree was falsely evicted from the show in 2004.

Four days later, she was sent back into the Big Brother house at the cost of Wesley Dening, to the extreme shock of all the housemates. Worth it though - she ended up landing second place in the competition.

4. CAT AND 'LOVE RAT' LAWSON

There was just one small issue with the fairytale romance of 2014 between housemates Cat Law and Lawson Reeves: his longtime girlfriend on the outside, Candice Leeder.

The controversial hook-up earned Lawson the title of "Australia's biggest love rat", but in fairness - the ex-contestants stayed together for five years before their shock split last October.

5. MICHAEL AND DAVID'S 'KISS'

Host Gretel Killeen tore shreds off Michael McCoy during his post-eviction interview after he accused the show of "editing" footage to make it look like he was kissing gay contestant David Graham.

Killeen instantly bristled, telling him: "Listen mate, if you're going to tell me when I've worked on a show for six years that we have edited something and it has not been edited, I would like to know who told you that."

6. BELINDA'S MURDER SECRET

A drunk Belinda Thorpe let slip one of the most shocking comments in Big Brother history in 2003 - that her sister was involved in the murder of a homosexual man.

Her fellow contestants were rattled by the story and interrogated her for details, and unsurprisingly, Belinda became the first housemate ever to voluntarily remove herself from the house.

Belinda Thorpe with 2003 Big Brother housemate Ben Archbold. Picture: Ten

The incident caused the show's website to be flooded with complaints and hate-mail surrounding the comments.

7. PETE AND CHRISTINA'S DANCING DOONA

Pete Timbs and Christina Davis set tongues wagging in the first-ever season of Big Brother - after a particularly steamy romp in the bedroom. The pair has never confirmed what they were up to under the "dancing doona" - but plenty of people have taken a guess.

Pete and Christina’s ‘dancing doona’ in 2001 remains one of the show’s most talked-about moments.

Big Brother 2020 premieres Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel 7. Meet all of this year's housemates.

Originally published as Big Brother scenes that shocked Australia