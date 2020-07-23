Big Brother contestant admits bizarre crush

Big Brother's final three contestants battled it out for a grand prize of almost a quarter of a million dollars in last night's grand finale.

Model Chad Hurst won over former footy player Daniel Gorringe and Chad's house sweetheart Sophie Budack , picking up just over $230,000 in the process.

Sonia Kruger

It's not a bad prize for sitting around in a house in Sydney for just over a month - particularly given this season's housemates were arguably the safest people in Australia, protected from the escalating coronavirus pandemic happening outside their compound.

