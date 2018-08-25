Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dawson MP George Christensen.
Dawson MP George Christensen. David Foote
Politics

'Big boot in backside' from voters wouldn't be a surprise

Madura Mccormack
by
25th Aug 2018 4:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen would not blame voters for giving the Liberal National Party the "biggest boot in the backside" at the next Federal election after the prolonged leadership fiasco this week.

Scott Morrison yesterday became the 30th Prime Minister of Australia after a tumultuous week for the Federal coalition.

Mr Christensen said he hopes the new Prime Minister will be more responsive to the things people want.

"It's up to the voters what they do, but I would not blame anyone if that there was an election held any time soon if they gave the LNP the biggest boot in the backside that we've ever got," he said.

"I really wouldn't blame anyone for it, after the events of the past week but also because of the tenure of the Prime Minister over a very long time."

Mr Christensen said he had lost confidence in Malcolm Turnbull a long time ago.

He confirmed the Nationals would not be splitting from the Liberal Party.

Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan said the political chaos this week has been awful to watch.

"I think people will be angry with both sides of parliament," she said.

"I just think we need a stable government... I believe the ALP can deliver that, we've learnt our lessons with past history.

"We're ready to govern."

federal government george christensen liberal national party lnp prime minister scott morrison
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    Council News THE development application for a controversial nine-storey Bargara high-rise is back on the table after a five-week wait.

    Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    premium_icon Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    News Australia saw a new Prime Minister voted in yesterday.

    Weather: 'More rain than we have seen in a long time'

    premium_icon Weather: 'More rain than we have seen in a long time'

    Weather Short lived relief as rain passes over

    'I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING': Man kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    premium_icon 'I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING': Man kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    Crime Man who kicked cop while being forced into a paddy wagon sentenced

    Local Partners