BIG BOOST: Welcome grant before century season kicks off

Bundaberg football fans and players will be cheering for more than goals after the Queensland Government awarded a local sporting club with $200,000 in funding.

Bingera Football Club will celebrate playing 100 years of soccer next year and have welcomed the early gift of a government grant allowing the club to undertake lighting and playing surface upgrades.

President Karl Zimmerlie said the boost would go towards lighting which allows two night games to be played at the same time and improvements to be made on the field.

“It’s awesome news for Bingera – we’re a little club and all the income we get is through sponsorships or fundraising so this is massive news for us,” Mr Zimmerlie said.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to get previous grants that allowed us to have irrigation on Field 1, so to allow us to have Field 2 now irrigated and with lights is just unbelievable.”

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith, Bingera Football Club president Karl Zimmerlie and Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe check out the lights. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Additionally the grant will allow enable the club to level out the ground to create better field conditions.

The club president said it would be tremendous if the improvements meant Bingera could host other special events, similar to when the Brisbane Roar played a pre-season game in Hervey Bay.

“I’m pretty proud to be the president of Bingera Football Club – I’ve been around it since I was four so I’ve had 34 years with the club,” Mr Zimmerlie said.

“Thank you to Football Queensland for submitting the grant and the Queensland Government for pushing it through and getting it done for us.”

Minister for Tourism and Sport Stirling Hinchliffe announced the exciting news in Bundaberg today, alongside State Member Tom Smith.

“It’s wonderful to be able to be here at the Bingera Football Club to see the commitment that Tom made during the election campaign coming to life and fruition,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“The Stripey family has been part of Bundaberg football for almost a century, so it’s great to see with the support of Tom Smith and the Palaszczuk Government this community is going to get a chance to make sure that it continues to provide a great level playing field.

“These fields get a bit of attention and a trampling so it’s really important we help maintain them and give them a boost so that they can continue to provide this opportunity for the great sport of football here in Bundaberg.”

Bingera Football Club president Karl Zimmerlie (centre) shows off his skills for Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith and Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith said it was fantastic to be delivering the election promise of $200,000 for the boys, girls, men and women of Bingera Football Club.

“Next year is the centenary season and we’re going to have the fields underway, the lights up ready to go so it’s the best way to kick off 100 years of playing football out here at Bingera Football Club,” Mr Smith said.

“Community sporting clubs are about the volunteers and mums and dads, getting out here giving it a go and (allowing) the kids to get out there and have a great time on the field.

“We’re excited to get this underway and can’t wait till next season … but we’ve also got this season to worry about so go Bingera.”

The Bundy MP said it was vitally important to support community clubs and encourage local kids to get out and play sport.

“(Labor are) making sure there’s $150 FairPlay vouchers for families doing it tough – no kid should have to miss out on playing sport, especially in a great sporting town like Bundaberg.

“Committing to upgrades here is just another way we can get as many kids out there playing sports that they love.

“Sport is a great way to not only bring people together but actually create jobs for our region as well, so we’re really proud of what Bingera FC is doing but also what all sporting clubs are doing across our community.”

During the election the Palaszczuk Government committed $50 million worth of funding to local sporting infrastructure across Queensland.

Bingera Football Club will host the first of its pre-season games this Saturday when the premier team takes on Granville.

Upgrades are set to commence at the club within weeks.