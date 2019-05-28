Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VISION: Artist's impressions of the revamped Big Pineapple's entrance and main hall.
VISION: Artist's impressions of the revamped Big Pineapple's entrance and main hall. Contributed
Business

Big boost to Big Pineapple revamp's bottom line

Scott Sawyer
by
28th May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Big Pineapple's redevelopment has been boosted to the tune of $2.5 million with the State Government set to chip in on crucial parts of the upgrade.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones confirmed the funding, as part of a $6.8 million project which would deliver refurbishments to the internal structure of the Big Pineapple, the reception area and a new children's playground.

The project was set to support 35 construction jobs and 39 operational jobs and Ms Jones said it would "pump another $4.5 million a year into the local economy".

The old Macadamia Nut Factory was set to be re-purposed to host COYO, a locally-based coconut yoghurt producer.

Wi-Fi, online and kiosk ticketing and extensive landscaping would also be delivered as part of the State Government-Big Pineapple partnership.

The works were part of a broader, master planned refurbishment of the tourism icon.

Part of that broader redevelopment included the creation of glamping and other on-site accommodation options to draw visitors into the region.

The State Government support was applauded by Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford, who said a new era of tourism products would be vital to the region's future.

Visitors will be able to climb the Big Pineapple next year.

More Stories

business jim costello kate jones simon latchford the big pineapple tourism
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    OPINION: May not to blame for Brexit mess

    premium_icon OPINION: May not to blame for Brexit mess

    Opinion YOU'VE got to feel sorry for UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

    • 28th May 2019 6:00 AM
    Woman confronts knife-wielding robber during home raid

    premium_icon Woman confronts knife-wielding robber during home raid

    Crime Real-life nightmare as home owner wakes to find thief in home

    • 28th May 2019 6:00 AM
    Jobs for Bundy: billionaire back home to grow bond hub

    premium_icon Jobs for Bundy: billionaire back home to grow bond hub

    Business National newspaper says Lex Greensill has big plans for home town

    • 28th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Project developer begins work on 'defining estate'

    premium_icon Project developer begins work on 'defining estate'

    Property Estate conditions agreed on between council and developer

    • 28th May 2019 5:00 AM