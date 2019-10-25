Big Baz looking jacked ahead of Gal fight

Barry Hall may have been retired from the AFL for eight years but any suggestion Paul Gallen - who only hung up the boots last month - will have a fitness edge in their heavyweight boxing clash appears off the mark.

The former Saints, Swans and Bulldogs spearhead has been posting regular workout videos from the gym as he ramps up his preparation for November 15's Code War and he's looking jacked.

Gallen hasn't been slacking either on a trip to England.

He did some pad work with former world title challenger Martin Murray and sparred with heavyweight Hughie Fury, a cousin of lineal champion Tyson who has fought some of the world's best including Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin.

The Cronulla legend returned home this week and will be in Melbourne on Saturday to watch Te Akau Shark - the racehorse he part-owns - run in the Cox Plate.

Gallen, who hung up the boots this year after 20 seasons, is well aware of the long odds of having such instant success in the racing game. "I can almost feel the daggers in my back," Gallen told the Big Sports Breakfast.

"I've been told it's something like 5000-1 to have a horse that's good enough to run in the Cox Plate, let alone it being your first horse. It's terribly lucky."

Paul Gallen and Te Akau Shark. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Gallen bought a stake in the chestnut gelding after a friend had a chance encounter with Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis while on holiday in Hawaii.

The 38-year-old ended up having the final say on the five-year-old's name as he led Cronulla past Melbournein the 2016 NRL grand final.

"Another one of the owners is a massive Melbourne Storm fan," Gallen said. "It was going to be Te Akau something and we said 'well OK whoever wins the grand final, we'll name it after'. Thankfully we beat the Storm so it became Te Akau Shark."