Lloyd Pope is heading to Sydney after being snapped up by the Sixers.
Cricket

Sixers grab young spin sensation for Big Bash

7th Nov 2018 11:45 AM

THE Sydney Sixers have snapped up Aussie teenage leg spinning prodigy Lloyd Pope for the upcoming Big Bash season.

The 18-year-old, who will be 19 by the time the tournament starts late next month, is widely seen as the next big thing in Australian cricket.

The flame-haired leggie rose to fame after bamboozling England at the U19 World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

He picked up a seven-wicket haul in just his second Sheffield Shield match playing for South Australia against Queensland last month

His wrong'un looks particularly potent.

Sixers coach Greg Shipperd was confident Pope would make an impact in the shortest form of the game.

"With spin an increasing weapon in T20, we have decided to bolster our options in this area and Lloyd has provided excellent results in his short career so far," he said.

"I commend the SA supportive approach to our plan to sign Lloyd and trust that we will provide a suitable environment for his and our team progression."

