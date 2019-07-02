Big Bash is the aim after winning event

THUMBS UP: Bundaberg Cricket Association's Shaun Rose, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Bulls Masters managing director Jimmy Maher are all smiles after Bundy won the right to host the Bulls Masters Country Challenge.

CRICKET: If Mackay is good enough to do it, the Bundaberg Cricket Association is confident Bundaberg can do it as well.

The Rum City has officially been announced as the host of the Bulls Masters Country Challenge later this year.

The deal, for three years, was formalised by the BCA, Bulls Masters and Bundaberg Regional Council.

The event sees eight regions from across the state compete against each other in a T20 competition for three days.

The two best teams qualify for the final, which will be held before a Brisbane Heat Big Bash match at the Gabba later in the season.

Bundaberg competes in the event with our best players playing for Wide Bay.

"Great vision and foresight from the BCA and the council got them the event,” Bulls Masters managing director Jimmy Maher said.

"They are attracting events to the region, which is what we want to do.”

Now the BCA is hoping that hosting the event can lead them to getting a Big Bash game down the line.

Mackay's Harrop Park has hosted Big Bash before, in part because of infrastructure built with the hosting of big events like the Bulls Masters.

The BCA and the council are hoping that can happen here.

"If we can, over the next three years, improve our facilities to be 70 per cent or 80 per cent of Harrop Park by the end of the three years it puts us in good stead,” Maher said.

"It opens up other opportunities with other sporting events, cricket ones.

"Ultimate goal, within a few years, to be able to have the facilities at the standard to host female Big Bash games.

"There is a lot of work to be done.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council had financially supported the tournament for the next three years and hoped the event will lead to better facilities in the future for the region.

"We will now have the opportunity, as Mackay has had in the past, to apply for other infrastructure,” he said.

"What it brings now, because this is where the events are happening, is the chance to get levels of funding from other forms of government.”

Salter Oval is currently being upgraded with works happening to upgrade the changerooms at the BCA.

The Bulls Masters Country Challenge will be held from October 4-6.