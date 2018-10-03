Menu
Jason Gillespie will remain with the Strikers for two more years.
Cricket

Dizzy extends Strikers deal for two more years

by Richard Earle
3rd Oct 2018 11:45 AM
CHAMPIONSHIP-winning coach Jason Gillespie will command Adelaide Strikers for another two seasons as the Test legend eyes a hometown BBL dynasty.

Former Australian fast bowler Gillespie has led Adelaide to two BBL finals series in his three seasons including last summer's inaugural franchise title triumph. Gillespie's contract extension was expected after presiding over 19 victories from his 29 matches in charge.

"I've enjoyed every minute as coach of the Adelaide Strikers," said Gillespie.

"We've got a great group of players, coaches and support staff and we all want to continue building on the success of last season."

Strikers General Manager Bronwyn Klei said Gillespie's retention was a no brainer.

"Jason's effort to mould the men's squad and help lead the team to last year's BBL title was outstanding and we know he wants sustained success," said Klei.

