Big $8.3m makeover transforms Burnett Heads

TOWN CENTRE REDEVELOPMENT: Katelyn Hardsman poses with the new sculpture outside the Sea Gypsy Cafe in Burnett Heads. Mike Knott BUN051018SCULPTURE3

UNIQUE sculptures have become the talking point of Burnett Heads residents and visitors.

SeaGyspy Boutique Cafe Owner Glen Matthews said the artworks, which can be found at multiple points along the area's main street, were an excellent addition to the area.

"They represent the area quite well - very much a talking point which is probably the best thing for an artist,” Mr Matthews said.

He said many of his customers have been talking about the sculptures.

"They talk about the three of them - like the man fishing and casting the net - all with different ideas of what they are, which is a good talking topic,” he said.

The Burnett Heads Town Centre received a $8.3 million makeover from Bundaberg Regional Council over the past 10 months.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the finished product was something residents could be proud of. He said the end result represented an excellent investment for development and growth in Burnett Heads.

"The finished product has provided essential infrastructure as well as transport and pedestrian corridors that contribute significantly to safety and the general amenity of the area,” Cr Dempsey said.

The new design incorporates furniture and art works aimed to draw an increase in tourism to the area as well as providing an enhanced aesthetic for residents.

The official opening of the revamped Burnett Heads Town Centre will be held on Friday with a community street party to follow the next day from 10am until 2pm.