Biden’s inner circle of influence

Trump vs Biden: What you didn't know

They're the people who will have US election-winner Joe Biden's ear and influence his presidency.

From family members to political friends, here's who's in his inner circle:

JILL BIDEN

Wife of Joe Biden and a schoolteacher who has worked across high school, primary school, taught children with disabilities, and in higher education, with plans to continue teaching if her husband makes it to the White House. A major asset to her husband.

HUNTER BIDEN

In the spotlight for often the wrong reasons, but a staunch supporter of his dad's.

ASHLEY BIDEN

Joe Biden's one child with wife, Jill. A social worker, activist, philanthropist and fashion designer, she keeps largely out of the spotlight.

THE BIDEN GRANDKIDS

Joe Biden has six adorable grandkids who featured in campaign ads and told the world about their granddad's love of ice-cream, which makes them pretty adorable.

BARACK OBAMA

A bromance for the ages and Joe Biden's BFF. Said to still give him counsel behind the scenes.

MICHELLE OBAMA

Joe Biden remains close to both Obamas. Michelle Obama used her social media presence throughout the campaign to urge Americans to vote for him.

ELIZABETH WARREN

Fought the good fight in the primaries against Joe Biden, but fell short. Now his volunteer foreign policy adviser, a role which could be made permanent.

CINDY McCAIN

Wife of the late famed Republican senator from Arizona, John McCain, who was a close friend of Joe Biden. A lifelong Republican, Cindy McCain jumped the fence to support her friend against Donald Trump.

KAMALA HARRIS

A California lawyer and the state's former Attorney-General, Kamala Harris will be the first woman and the first female person of colour to make it to the White House in the Vice President's role.

RON KLAIN

Joe Biden’s former Chief of Staff, Ron Klain. Picture: Supplied

Was Joe Biden's Chief of Staff from 2009-2011. Now a senior adviser, and tipped to return to the COS role should his former boss win.