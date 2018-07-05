Bidding farewell to couple of saints

SERVANTS: St John Ambulance volunteers Claire and Col Harris have been told their services are no longer required.

AFTER three decades of loyal service to the Monto community, St John Ambulance volunteers Col and Claire Harris have been told their services are no longer required.

The heartbroken Harris couple were given just three weeks notice.

Col began his career as an ambulance officer in 1962 and has devoted his life to helping others.

Last Wednesday, they were blind-sided when St John representatives arrived to relieve them of the equipment they had worked tirelessly for the past 29 years to fund.

They were told to hand over their vehicles, uniforms and keys to the office, and their St John Queensland memberships were cancelled.

"We were told by headquarters that as of the June 30, they were closing us down," Col said.

"We thought the higher-ups were just coming for a visit and then they dropped this bombshell on us.

"They didn't really give us a reason.

"We're upset about it coming to an end but also at the way it was handled."

St John Queensland chief executive, Alex Hutton, said the Monto closure was part of a board-approved restructure of the entire organisation.

"Mr and Mrs Harris have provided excellent service to St John Queensland and we are extremely grateful to them for their contribution," Mr Hutton said.

"Before 2018, event services delivered by St John were managed through an extremely cumbersome structure of 32 divisions across the state.

"The changes were made after an extensive review of the business and have been ongoing since announced in February.

"All divisions were visited by senior managers to deliver in person, the information relating to each location.

"The Monto visit and the information provided to Mr and Mrs Harris was consistent with the process undertaken at all locations."

Col and Claire have been mainstays at local sporting clubs and events around the North Burnett.

As a volunteer-based organisation, St John was able to provide first aid services at a significantly lower cost than the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"In country towns the sporting clubs don't have much financial backing," Col said.

"We could offer a much cheaper service.

"We had jobs booked in and now those people will have to find someone else.

"We would like to thank all the people have provided donations over the years.

"The support we have received from the local community has been tremendous."