Have you seen this bicycle? Bundaberg Police are investigating after a bike was reportedly stolen from a Kalkie address.
News

Bicycle reportedly pinched from Kalkie garage in daylight

Mikayla Haupt
22nd Feb 2021 10:00 AM
A bicycle was reportedly stolen from inside an open garage in Dullaway Court, Kalkie yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2pm.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said the bicycle was described as a Flight Trail 29 Comp mountain bike with a grey frame and 'Maxxis' written in yellow on the tyres.

If you have seen this bicycle or have any information in relation to the offence, contact police and quote the reference number: QP2100345979.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

