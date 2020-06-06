Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police are investigating after a residence was unlawfully entered and property stolen, and believe the person pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Bicycle, helmet stolen from home

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
6th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
BUNDABERG police are seeking help from the public over a stolen property investigation.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said a residence on George St, Bundaberg Central, was unlawfully entered and property stolen at 1am on May 22.

“The stolen property included a grey Trek mountain bicycle with faulty gears and a Chinese brand tyre and a black and white helmet,” she said.

“Police are currently investigating the matter and believe the person pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information can phone PoliceLink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2001056672.

