Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BHP coal operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHP
BHP coal operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHP
Business

BHP accused of $300m royalty rip-off

21st Jan 2019 11:44 AM

MINING company BHP has been accused of ripping off taxpayers by as much as $300 million in royalties.

According to 6PR, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan is going after the world's largest mining company for iron ore royalties that it believes were deliberately underpaid.

The Western Australian Government reportedly believes BHP has been understating its prices and paying lower taxes for at least 12 years.

It believes BHP owes the state between $200 million and $300 million.

It's been claimed BHP used a wholly-owned Singapore marketing hub subsidiary to understate the price of iron sold Japan and China buyers.

The claim has been the subject of a massive legal dispute that is just being revealed.

Last year BHP paid $530 million to the Australian Tax Office to settle a dispute that may be related to the Western Australia claim.

More Stories

Show More
allegations bhp bhp billiton business mining royalties western australian government

Top Stories

    Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

    premium_icon Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

    Opinion Positive outlook for the region as Bill Shorten makes his way to Bundy.

    • 21st Jan 2019 10:41 AM
    Passion for wine flows

    premium_icon Passion for wine flows

    News Dry conditions makes for great grape season

    Attack on Graham Staines, sons 'satanic': brother

    premium_icon Attack on Graham Staines, sons 'satanic': brother

    News Movie to mark 20 year anniversary of death of Queensland missionary

    Dingo attack terror: ‘They just kept coming’

    premium_icon Dingo attack terror: ‘They just kept coming’

    News "I stopped, but they just kept coming for me”, brave boy tells dad