Beware, giant avos set to invade Bundy

AVOZILLAS could be appearing on shelves in Bundaberg in the next few years, with plans to plant 2000 of the trees in the region's rich soil afoot.

The giant avocados, which weigh between 1kg and 1.8kg and retail for about $12, caused a frenzy this week when farmers from Groves Grown Tropical Fruit in Yeppoon shared images of the beauties as they hit the commercial market.

Groves Grown Tropical Fruit is currently the only supplier of Avozillas in Australia and Ian Grove spoke with a number of news outlets regarding the avocados, including about the four-year wait for trees to produce fruit.

It was during one of those interviews that the Avozilla link to Bundaberg was revealed.

"A friend of ours is planting 2000 trees in Bundaberg, probably this year,” Mr Groves said.

"So we're four years ahead of him. But I don't know if growers will jump on board, they are such niche market.”

So far Avozillas are only available in a select few grocers in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth but avocado lovers will be hoping Bundy's next.