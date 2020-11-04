BEWARE: Building industry watchdog warning for Wide Bay

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) has warned consumers, contractors and suppliers about a fencer operating without a license around the region. Photo: File (AAP/Troy Snook)

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) has warned consumers, contractors and suppliers to be cautious in their dealings with Matthew Geoffrey Rixon.

He is alleged to have committed a number of building-related offences in Queensland and is believed to be operating in the Wide Bay-Burnett area.

He has been particularly active around Maryborough as well as Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said Mr Rixon did not hold a QBCC licence and was not able to carry out, advertise for, or enter into contracts to carry out, building work in Queensland valued over $3,300.

"We warn anyone dealing with Mr Rixon or his businesses to use extreme caution and seek legal advice before making any payments," Mr Bassett said.

"He is alleged to have taken deposits exceeding the maximum allowed under the QBCC Act.

"The QBCC is aware of several complaints of unlawful conduct by Mr Rixon, and that complaints have also been made to the Office of Fair Trading and the Queensland Police,"

Mr Bassett said. Mr Rixon was also the subject of a Public Warning released last week by the Queensland Office of Fair Trading and the Queensland Police Service.

He is known to use aliases and has used names that are similar to reputable companies to try and attract unsuspecting consumers.

Mr Rixon is associated with a number of business names, including but not limited to:

• Coral Fencing

• Wide Bay Fencing

• All About Fences, and

• East Coast Fencing Solutions.

It appears that he also goes by the following aliases:

• Adriano Hoelzle De Moraes

• Andrew Gough

• Matthew Douglas

• Matthew Ewing

• Matthew Geoffrey and

• Patrick Harding.

Mr Bassett said QBCC compliance activities now included new technology targeting unlawful advertising on social media platforms to identify unlicensed individuals trying to work illegally.

"Anyone advertising to perform building work, including on digital platforms, must include their QBCC licence number and the name of their business, otherwise we're coming after them," Mr Bassett said.

The QBCC strongly encourages consumers to always use the free licence check on the QBCC website to confirm if a person is appropriately licensed.

The QBCC website also offers a free Find a Local Contractor search to help consumers locate a local, licensed and skilled tradesperson and more information on licensing requirements.

Visit the website here or contact the QBCC on 139 333.