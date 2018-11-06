Menu
THEY'RE BACK: A number of glaucus atlanticus, better known as blue dragon sea slugs, washed up at Bargara over the weekend. John McCutcheon
Beware: Blue dragons are back at Bargara

Tahlia Stehbens
by
6th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
EACH year in the lead-up to Summer our beautiful coastal beaches are visited by some unusual little creatures - and the first have just been sighted.

The Glaucus Atlanticus, more commonly referred to as 'blue dragons', are a small sea slug that grow to about four centimetres in length and feed on blue bottle jellyfish.

Because of this diet, the creature's sting can pack a punch.

"Blue sea slugs feed almost exclusively on the tentacles of bluebottles,” the Australian Museum website explains.

"Interestingly, the nematocysts (stinging cells) on these tentacles pass through the blue sea slug intact.

"The slug can then use these stinging cells in its own defence.”

Kingaroy resident Tracey Tunstall was visiting Bargara over the weekend and said she saw about 20 on the foreshore.

"They were on that little beach in front of the war memorial across from the shops, just down from the ramp,” Ms Tunstall said.

Bargara resident Janette Elvery said her and her husband had seen similar sea creatures on Kellys Beach last week.

"They were called By-the-wind sailor jelly fish and are not as nasty as what the dragon ones sound like,” Ms Elvery said.

"Over the length of Archie's and Kellys beaches probably only a dozen or so.”

