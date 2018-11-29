Bevin hangs up hat after 54 years in menswear

TEAM RETIRES: Husband and wife duo Karen and Bevin Plath have both worked at Eric Lye Menswear.

A HARDWORKING attitude and a love for helping Bundy's men find that perfect dapper outfit has seen Bevin Plath working behind the counter of menswear stores for more than 54 years.

But after a lifetime of working, the well-known face behind the counter last month hung up his last shirt and retired - and said he was ready to travel the world with his wife and former co-worker Karen.

Working at Eric Lye Menswear for close to two decades, Mr Plath said he's going to miss the regular customers, some of which followed him after

his 35 years at Buss and Turner, back in 2000.

"A lot of the customers have come in for a chat recently, and they have followed me from Buss and Turner,” Mr Plath said.

"The regular customers, you get used to them - they come in for a chat and even if they don't buy anything, it's still nice to have a chat.”

Karen Plath said their big plans included spending quality time with their 13 grandchildren, dogs, and taking a well-deserved trip to Japan next year.

Mrs Plath, who has herself worked at the shop for 12 years and is retiring, admitted it would be hard for her husband to adjust to taking it easy.

"He won't sit still,” Mrs Plath said.

"He's always doing something with our three daughters.

"Even when we go away, we always snoop in other menswear stores to see what they have and compare it to what we had in store.”