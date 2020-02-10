Menu
Andrew Bolt has changed his tune on climate change and I am so relieved.
Politics

Between O’Brien and Bolt, it’s been a shock and awe morning

Shelley Strachan
10th Feb 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM

INCREDIBLE news this morning that our federal MP Llew O'Brien has quit the National Party - the party that handed him one of regional Australia's most plumb seats.

To say this will have set the cat amongst the pigeons is an understatement.

National Party leader Michael McCormack has retained his position after Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien initiated a leadership spill today.
It's not the first time a Gympie MP has done this. There was this woman a few years back...

But for a man like Mr O'Brien, who did his time in the National Party trenches, playing the game that must be played, and earning the endorsement of the back room power brokers, this is gobsmaking.

I was so shocked that I had still not closed my mouth when, some time later, I opened the Courier Mail to something even more extraordinary: Andrew Bolt admitting to climate change and urging the PM to start doing something about it.

"The Liberals response has been hopeless and MUST change," he wrote.

Where am I? Is this an alternate universe?

Oh wait, there's the Andrew I know. Read on a few pars and he assures us this is no change of heart and nothing he hasn't been saying for the past 15 years. Tres Orwellian, Andrew.

I know and love some rusted-on deniers who might find this change in tone from this influential commentator conflicting and confusing. You know who you are.

It's OK.

To me it signals a chance that Australia as a nation, and mankind as a species, can move forward together on this issue and preserve our stunning planet for future generations.

As for Llew, I just hope he is OK.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien
Gympie Times

