BETTY'S VIEW: Why I've changed my mind on republic

TAKE A HIKE: Britain's Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex wave to the well-wishers after in Melbourne during their Australian tour in October. WILLIAM WEST

I HAVE always had affection for Queen Elizabeth II. Probably because at school we had a family photo of King George, Queen Elizabeth and the princesses Elizabeth and Margaret on the walls. The photos were updated from time to time.

I loved the beautiful photo of Elizabeth and Prince Phillip on the cover of Women's Weekly in 1947. That stunning wedding dress!

Years later at Cairns, my workmates and I had a close look at the car being washed in readiness for the royal visit in 1954. It had been left with the army. Their building was next to our clinic.

When HMAS Anzac sailed in and out of Cairns Harbour, all the sailors stood shoulder to shoulder on deck. The Queen and Prince Phillip were else on deck. It was a spectacular sight!

Another pretty sight was when the tourist ships were leaving. People threw streamers from the wharf to friends leaving on the ships. Bands always played with the departures.

During my lifetime, I have kept my respect for the Queen. She has always been a gracious lady. However, I am no longer a fan of the rest of the Royal Family. Some of them have proven to be a real headache for the Queen.

I was shocked to see on the news that Australian taxpayers footed the bill for William and Kate's visit at around $500,000 and soon after Harry and Meghan's trip costing another $410,000.

The government says money is in short supply, with cuts everywhere. Most hospitals are in dire need. Ambulance ramping is rampant.

Suddenly there was all that money to pay for those visits. It seems extremely bad manners to be so wasteful with Australian taxpayers' money. They are rich enough to pay for their own lavish lifestyle. I always thought they did.

I have never been a supporter of Australia becoming a republic, but have changed my mind in recent times. I think our link to royalty should end with the Queen. It is time to cut the apron strings.

My big worry is who we would have as president. In my opinion, we don't have anyone suitable for the position, except, perhaps, Julie Bishop. Of course they could give me the job. I'm sure I would be as popular as Donald Trump appears to be.