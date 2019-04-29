BETTY'S VIEW: Town has transformed since 1930s and '40s

BUNDABERG in the 1930s and '40s was a quiet, peaceful town.

I remember waiting with Dad and my two oldest brothers to see Mum and our newest sibling.

The nurses at the Lady Chelmsford Maternity Hospital allowed us to visit out of hours because we came from the country.

Mum was away over three weeks each time.

After a walk from Mullet Creek to Takoko staff station, we went on the American troop trains.

Usually, civilians are not allowed on board but they did it for Dad. We caught a goods train home.

Many years later, when Bob and I married, we bought our first home on the corner of Faldt and Wynter Sts, in Norville.

It was an L-shaped spec house built by Mr Jocumsen.

Faldt St was unsettled and we copped a lot of dust.

Across the road was Mr Canty's farm. He sold eggs to us.

There was bushland beside us but a few houses further along Faldt St.

During the 1940s the main road north of Bundaberg via Rosedale Rd was also unsealed from about Oakwood.

Trees were plentiful along the road and it was like driving through a leafy tunnel most of the way.

At North Bundaberg there was a huge fig tree outside one of the hotels.

Bushies always pulled in there on the way home to have "one for the road”.

They would take lemonade outside to the ladies.

I remember the names of most of the shops but there are too many to list here.

Buss Park had a low rock wall around it with little alcoves in which to sit.

We loved to go to the cafes for lunch in the early days on the odd occasions we came to town.

We went to Londy's Bluebird or Lathouras cafes.

I liked having a pie or ham followed by a delicious sundae served in little silver dishes.

Lime and bitters, ice cream sodas or a malted milk finished off the meal.

On the way to the train we would buy huge cream puffs resembling cow pats laden with whipped cream to take home.

No one makes cream puffs any more.

I miss the tree-lined streets and the beautiful Wintergarden theatre with its dress circle and ornate interior.

It should have been heritage listed instead of being pulled apart.

Oh well!

Time marches on and everything has to change.