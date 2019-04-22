Menu
Father Keith Dean-Jones Celebrated Easter Mass at the Anglican Christ Church.
Opinion

BETTY'S VIEW: Easter's meaning lost

by Betty's View with Betty Lowis
22nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
CHRISTMAS has long gone and now it is Easter we see the same hysteria happening all over again.

The punch-ups in the carparks over the last parking spot. Why not, after all it is holiday time and some people seem to think a good old biffing is the way to go.

Christmas and Easter back in the 1930s and '40s were very different and very laid-back affairs, mostly spent at home with family.

Not very many people had cars. The gifts were small and few.

During World War II, things were scarce or rationed.

I liked the Easter Bird who came to our place, until the Easter Bunny knocked him off his perch many years later.

I never liked Santa.

Betty Lowis.
He never brought me anything I chose from the Brisbane toy catalogues.

Living way out in the bush, I loved to look at all those wonderful toys.

Before the war, most things had "made in Japan” on them.

Another reason I disliked Santa was because he wore a big black belt with an even bigger buckle on it.

I thought he must have been cruel to his own kids while fussing over other children.

That belt looked as though it would be good for walloping.

I was 13 when I found out that Dad was really Santa and my instincts had been right all the time.

One thing I do wonder about, is we are told that a large part of our population now does not believe in God and Jesus.

They claim it is all fairy stories.

Why then are there such long queues for everything at these times?

Christmas trees and decorations in so many homes, lots of presents and parties.

At Easter the real meaning of the event is lost due to the fact that hot cross buns and Easter eggs start appearing soon after Christmas.

Perhaps they get around it by calling it the festive season and holiday time.

I have always hated the term "silly season” being attached to Christmas, but perhaps that is what it has become for a lot of people.

Betty Lowis is a Bundaberg artist and writer.

Bundaberg News Mail

